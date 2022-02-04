Ex-Theranos Exec Seeks To Block Holmes Trial Evidence

By Dorothy Atkins (February 4, 2022, 10:58 PM EST) -- Counsel for former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani urged a California federal judge Friday to exclude from his upcoming criminal fraud trial multiple categories of evidence that were included in ex-CEO Elizabeth Holmes' trial, arguing that "what happened in the Holmes trial shouldn't be applicable to Balwani's case." During an hourslong pretrial hearing in San Jose, attorneys representing Balwani challenged evidence presented to the jury during Holmes' four-month criminal jury trial, which ended on Jan. 3 with the 38-year-old's conviction on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. For example, Balwani's counsel, Stephen A. Cazares of Orrick Herrington...

