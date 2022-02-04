LA County Fights Combining Trials Over Bryant Crash Photos

By Craig Clough (February 4, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- A lawyer for Los Angeles County urged a federal judge Friday not to consolidate a trial over Vanessa Bryant's claim that county employees inappropriately disseminated photos of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's remains with a similar suit against the county brought by a man whose wife and daughter died in the same helicopter crash. Skip Miller of Barondes Miller LLP told U.S. District Judge John F. Walter during a remote pretrial conference that the Bryant trial is sure to be a "bit of a zoo" due to the fame of Bryant and her late husband, and the court should not allow plaintiff Christopher Chester...

