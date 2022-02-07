Insurer Says K-9 Dog Attack Suit Coverage Is On Travelers

By Eli Flesch (February 7, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- A Hanover Insurance Group unit told a Georgia federal court that Travelers owes coverage for an underlying personal injury suit accusing an off-duty police officer of failing to properly restrain a K-9 dog that attacked a man seeking directions. The Nova Casualty Co. said Friday the underlying claims didn't implicate law enforcement activities that would have been covered under its law enforcement liability coverage policy insuring the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Hitchcock. The officer was accused of failing to secure the K-9 dog, named Lord, while working a job guiding traffic during Super Bowl LIII in...

