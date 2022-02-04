Apple Investors Win Partial Class Cert. In China Sales Dispute

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 4, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday certified a class of Apple common-stock holders who allege that the tech giant made misleading statements about iPhone sales, but she excluded option holders, saying the plaintiffs didn't show how damages for the subgroup could be calculated on a class-wide basis. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave the green light to certifying a class of investors that includes persons and entities who acquired the publicly traded securities of Apple Inc. from Nov. 2, 2018, through Jan. 2, 2019 — and suffered financial loss due to the tech giant's alleged Exchange Act violations. The decision...

