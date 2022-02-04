Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple Investors Win Partial Class Cert. In China Sales Dispute

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 4, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday certified a class of Apple common-stock holders who allege that the tech giant made misleading statements about iPhone sales, but she excluded option holders, saying the plaintiffs didn't show how damages for the subgroup could be calculated on a class-wide basis.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers gave the green light to certifying a class of investors that includes persons and entities who acquired the publicly traded securities of Apple Inc. from Nov. 2, 2018, through Jan. 2, 2019 — and suffered financial loss due to the tech giant's alleged Exchange Act violations.

The decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!