NY Judge Recommends No Atty Fees For Evanston Insureds

By Ben Zigterman (February 7, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. shouldn't have to pay legal fees for a group of property managers that attempted to force a defense in an underlying $12.5 million lawsuit, a New York federal magistrate judge recommended, finding that the insurer did not act in bad faith when it stopped its defense. A New York federal magistrate judge said Evanston Insurance Co. shouldn't have to pay legal fees in an underlying $12.5 million suit filed by a group of property managers that attempted to force a defense. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images) New York state law generally restricts awarding legal fees to policyholders who...

