McDonald's Says COBRA Notices Were Clear, Complete

By Abby Wargo (February 7, 2022, 1:30 PM EST) -- McDonald's urged a Florida federal judge to throw out a proposed class action accusing the fast food giant of sending departing employees unlawfully confusing notices of their right to continuing health coverage, saying it gave workers complete and clear information. Former McDonald's Corp. employee Ashley Johnson hadn't said that she suffered any harm as a result of McDonald's supposed violation of federal benefits law, the company told U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno in a motion filed Friday. "Even if Johnson had adequately pleaded that the notice was deficient — which she has not—the complaint does not allege that Johnson suffered...

