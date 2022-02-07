Mich. Tribe Says It's Immune From Suit Over Unbuilt Casinos

By Joyce Hanson (February 7, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' gambling authority has asked a Michigan federal court to stop a $9 million state court case lodged by developers who proposed but never built two casinos, saying their claims are barred by the tribe's sovereign immunity. The Kewadin Casinos Gaming Authority told the court in a Friday suit seeking a declaratory judgment against JLLJ Development LLC and Lansing Future Development II LLC that the contractors' claims before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Joyce Draganchuk are barred by Kewadin's tribal sovereign immunity under federal law, so the state court lacks subject matter jurisdiction to...

