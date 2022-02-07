MLB Can't 'Revisit' Cert. With Wage Trial Looming, Judge Says

By Max Jaeger (February 7, 2022, 1:58 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball struck out Sunday when a California federal judge again denied a bid to decertify classes of minor leaguers suing for minimum wage and overtime, finding the trial is too close at hand to reconsider soundly rejected complaints about damages calculations. "Defendants have not justified their request to revisit the issue at this point, now less than four months before the trial," Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero said in an order, admonishing MLB for making "a plethora of arguments this court has already rejected." The sprawling, 2014 lawsuit — set for a July trial — includes four certified classes of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS