Calif. AG Asked To Investigate Water Official's Ties To Boeing

By Morgan Conley (February 7, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- An environmental group asked California's attorney general on Monday to investigate whether a Los Angeles Water Board member violated a state conflict of interest law because her nonprofit allegedly received payments from Boeing Corp., a water pollution permit holder. In a letter to Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility asked the state's top lawyer to look into whether Irma R. Muñoz broke the law by sitting on the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board while the group she founded and runs, Mujeres de la Tierra, was receiving tens of thousands of dollars from Boeing Corp. between...

