Awaiting Gov't Jackpot, States Bulk Up Broadband Expertise

By Kelcee Griffis (February 7, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- States are gearing up to receive billions of dollars in federal broadband funding grants that will be distributed through unique public-private partnerships funded by the executive branch but doled out according to criteria designed by state broadband regulators to meet local needs. By going through the grant-preparation process, states are learning where they have gaps in broadband resources and where the federal funding will be most useful, experts across the country told Law360. "The existing framework is kind of scattershot across the country," said Lee Petro, special counsel at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. "Different states had different levels of agencies...

