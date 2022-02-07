Chubb Says Ghana University Owes $165M Arbitral Award

By Hope Patti (February 7, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- Chubb urged a New York federal court not to toss its litigation seeking to enforce what it claims is a $165 million arbitral award against the University of Ghana, arguing that they both agreed that the award would be final and enforceable. Ace American Insurance Co., which was folded into Chubb, said Friday that an expert's determination of losses from a canceled campus development project is a valid arbitral award under the New York Convention and Federal Arbitration Act. The insurer said the New York court is the proper venue to resolve the dispute, saying the university's motion to dismiss or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS