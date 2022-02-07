TD Bank's Land Purchase Sinks Redeveloper's Property Claim

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 7, 2022, 3:56 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Monday that a redeveloper can't pursue property interest claims on foreclosed land that was bought by TD Bank amid a pending sale, ruling in a published decision that case law in the redeveloper's favor runs counter to public policy. A three-judge Appellate Division panel mostly affirmed the dismissal of Woodmont Properties LLC's lawsuit against the bank and others over a failed redevelopment deal with a Burlington County town, reasoning that the 2004 decision in a case undergirding Woodmont's position was problematic. The judge in PNC Bank v. Axelsson was "mistaken" in finding that a...

