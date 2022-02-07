Texas Justices Briefed In $31.6M Trucking Crash Appeal

By Michelle Casady (February 7, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court has been briefed by the parties involved in a trucking crash lawsuit that ended with a $101 million jury verdict that was slashed to $31.6 million by a trial court, then wiped out altogether by an intermediate appellate court that ordered a new trial. Oil and gas shipping company FTS International Services appealed to the Texas Supreme Court in January 2021 following the Twelfth Court of Appeals' August 2020 ruling. Injured motorist Joshua Patterson filed his brief on the merits with the state's high court on Friday, clearing the way for the court to decide whether to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS