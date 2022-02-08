Chicago Alderman Not A Tax Cheat, Just Sloppy, Jury Told

By Celeste Bott (February 8, 2022, 6:37 PM EST) -- Counsel for Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson painted a picture for Illinois federal jurors Tuesday of a man "always on the run," blaming disorganized bookkeeping for his improper tax deductions and saying his responsibilities to the city, his law firm and his family left him too "frazzled" to keep track of his loan obligations. Following jury selection on Monday, trial kicked off Tuesday morning in the government's fraud case accusing Thompson, a real estate attorney at Burke Warren MacKay & Serritella PC, of falsifying tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans he allegedly received...

