Barstool Founder Sues Media Outlet Over Sex Assault Reports

By Chris Villani (February 7, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy hit Insider Inc. with a defamation lawsuit in Massachusetts federal court Monday that accuses the news publisher of trying to "cash in" on "cancel culture" by publishing what he says were false sexual assault allegations. Portnoy said Insider acted "without a modicum of journalistic integrity" in publishing two stories on Business Insider claiming he had sexually assaulted five women. The site was out to boost its clicks at Portnoy's expense, he claims, and has refused to correct or retract the reports despite being presented with evidence supposedly refuting the allegations. "In publishing the false and defamatory stories...

