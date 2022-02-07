Cleary Gottlieb Helps With $130M AIG Manhattan Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (February 7, 2022, 6:11 PM EST) -- AIG has loaned $130 million to Silverstein Properties for a Manhattan residential property that recently changed hands and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP helped with the latest loan, according to records made public in New York on Monday. The loan from American General Life Insurance Co. is for 116 John St., and a mortgage document filed Monday indicates Daniel Reynolds, a New York partner at Cleary Gottlieb, worked on the transaction. Reynolds couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday, and it wasn't immediately clear what role he played on the deal. The loan is for Silverstein Properties LLC's recent purchase...

