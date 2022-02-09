Congressmen Urge High Court To Allow Reservist's Bias Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (February 9, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- Members of the U.S. House of Representatives urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Texas court's decision barring an Army reservist's use of a federal anti-bias law against a state employer, saying the statute was intended to help soldiers facing discrimination over service-related disabilities. Five Democrats, joined by one Republican, said that the Texas appellate court's decision strips soldiers of their best chance at legal recourse against a discriminatory state employer, as states are immune from Title I lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act and torts claims "will almost certainly fail." "Take burn pits as an example. Although veterans tried...

