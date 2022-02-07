Judge Denies FTC's Stay Bid For $550M FleetCor Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (February 7, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday denied the Federal Trade Commission's bid to pause or dismiss its $550 million consumer deception case against FleetCor Technologies Inc. after a U.S. Supreme Court decision curbed the agency's authority, saying the "most equitable course" is to decide the merits in court. In weighing against the request, U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg said the seven-month timeline the FTC pitched in asking for a stay was "far too optimistic" and not realistic, particularly in light of a possible appeal by FleetCor. "In the Court's view, this series of events could take years, and would certainly take longer than...

