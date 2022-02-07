Amazon Escapes COVID-19 Race Discrimination Suit, For Now

By Dorothy Atkins (February 7, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday tossed a former Amazon manager's putative class action claiming the e-commerce giant discriminated against him and wrongfully fired him for blowing the whistle on Amazon's allegedly racially discriminatory COVID-19 policies, but she said she'd consider letting him amend his complaint. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner granted Amazon's request to toss discrimination and retaliatory termination claims brought by Christian Smalls, finding that the former Amazon manager does not plausibly allege he was fired because of his race or engagement in a protected activity. The judge also held that Smalls doesn't have...

