Real Estate Rumors: Ocean Bank, Chetrit, PGIM

By Andrew McIntyre (February 8, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- Ocean Bank has loaned $13.35 million for a North Miami self-storage project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan to Abreu Development is for 250 N.W. 135th St., where Abreu is planning to build a 124,368-square-foot project, according to the report. Meanwhile, Chetrit Organization has nabbed $330 million in financing for a Manhattan office property, the Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan from Bank of Montreal, Starwood Capital Group and HPS Partners is for 26 Broadway, and major tenants include Cornell University, the New York City Department of Education and the New York Film Academy, according to the...

