Red Lobster Looks To Drown Customer's Greenwashing Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 9, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- Red Lobster has asked a California federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of lying about the sustainability of its lobster and shrimp sources, saying the suit fails to show the restaurant chain makes false promises about its environmental and animal welfare standards. Lead plaintiff Dezzi Rae Marshall's greenwashing claims assert that reasonable consumers take the chain's menu language as being more than mere puffery about the company's environmental friendliness, but the sustainability representations on the menu clearly do not make any promises relating to "the highest environmental and animal welfare standards," Red Lobster Management LLC told the...

