COVID-19 Coverage Claims Draw Doubts At 11th Circ.

By Nathan Hale (February 8, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel expressed considerable skepticism Tuesday over arguments from several businesses that Florida district courts erred in dismissing their suits challenging denials of insurance claims tied to losses they attributed to the spread of COVID-19. An Eleventh Circuit panel pressed attorneys about whether the alleged presence of the coronavirus on their clients' property produced an actual, tangible loss or damage. (iStock.com/Lightspruch) During oral arguments held via Zoom because of the ongoing pandemic, the three-judge panel for the Atlanta-based appeals court appeared likely to add to a long list of court decisions around the country that have found businesses' pandemic-related...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS