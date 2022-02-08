GCs Rank Record Number Of 'All-Star' Attys For Client Service

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 8, 2022, 4:23 PM EST) -- BigLaw firms like Jones Day, DLA Piper and King & Spalding racked up a record number of "all-star" attorneys ranked by hundreds of in-house leaders for their ability to service corporate clients, according to a report released Tuesday by the BTI Consulting Group. The report, which asks general counsel and other in-house leaders to nominate outstanding lawyers based on their own set of criteria, named its largest class of all-stars since BTI started the list 21 years ago, with 565 lawyers recognized. Jones Day broke a record, with 20 lawyers on the list. Two lawyers — one from DLA Piper and one from...

