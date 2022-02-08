Cyber Firm Sues Founder Group In Del. Over Merger Dissent

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 8, 2022, 9:18 PM EST) -- Recently merged cybersecurity company Cygilant Inc. sued the company's founders and substantial investors in Delaware Chancery Court, citing allegedly disruptive objections to the company's merger with former BAE Systems PLC affiliate SilverSky. The suit filed late Monday includes claims of breach of contract and asks the court to block the founders and investors from pursuing "dissenters' rights" or a suit seeking a court appraisal of their shares. Company founders Vijay Basani and Jayapal Basani have made a series of information demands on the company since 2019 in an "effort to intimidate and harass the company," the complaint says. None of the...

