Google, YouTube Target Suit Over 5 Wildseed Mobile Patents

By Gina Kim (February 8, 2022, 10:08 PM EST) -- Google and YouTube urged a Texas federal judge Monday to trim claims from tech company Wildseed Mobile LLC over five video ad and smartphone notification-related patents, saying claims of willful and indirect infringement rely on "boilerplate recitations" of the law and that YouTube doesn't belong in the suit at all. Austin, Texas-based Wildseed is pursuing claims against Google and YouTube of direct, indirect, and willful infringement relating to five patents. But the defendants argued in a motion to dismiss Monday that the claims of willful and indirect infringement aren't supported by the complaint and that the plaintiff failed to establish that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS