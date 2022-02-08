FTC Gets More Time To Review Pfizer's $6.7B Arena Deal

By Matthew Perlman (February 8, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. has resubmitted the notice for its planned $6.7 billion purchase of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., giving the Federal Trade Commission additional time to review the deal for its competitive impact. Arena disclosed the move in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, saying that Pfizer had resubmitted its notice with the FTC after pulling it on Feb. 3, giving enforcers a March 9 deadline to extend their review further. The companies initially submitted notices for the deal on Jan. 4, the filing said. In a statement on Tuesday, a representative for Pfizer defended the planned acquisition...

