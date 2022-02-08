Lost Theranos Data 'Paints Picture Of Deception,' Judge Says

By Dorothy Atkins (February 8, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical of ex-Theranos executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's request to exclude broad categories of evidence from his upcoming criminal fraud trial due to a missing corporate database purportedly crucial to his defense, saying Theranos' WilmerHale attorneys helped lose it and "that paints a picture of deception." During a hearing in San Jose, Balwani's counsel, Jeffrey B. Coopersmith of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, argued that federal prosecutors should have taken steps to preserve Theranos' Laboratory Information System, or LIS, database when they received a copy of it in August 2018 shortly after Balwani and former Theranos CEO...

