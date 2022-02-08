Internet Choice Rule Racks Up Bipartisan, Consumer Support

By Kelcee Griffis (February 8, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's senior Republican signaled Tuesday that he plans to support a new set of rules meant to give apartment dwellers more choices for broadband providers, and he indicated that the new rules favored by consumers could easily pass soon. Speaking at the Incompas Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., senior FCC Republican Brendan Carr said he views enacting the rules as an easy bipartisan lift, continuing the agency's track record of inking new initiatives even with a 2-2 commission split along party lines. "I like competition. I like choice," Carr said. "I don't see any significant problem getting that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS