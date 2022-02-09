PersonalWeb Tells Justices To Redo Alice: 'Enough Is Enough'

By Andrew Karpan (February 9, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- A prolific patent litigant is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on its infringement fight against Google, Facebook and VMWare, telling the justices that "chaos in the law" on patent eligibility needs to be litigated at the court again and that "enough is enough." The admonitions came in the latest high court petition from PersonalWeb Technologies LLC, docketed with the court Monday. The Texas-based patent company wants the highest court in the land to look at a ruling from the Federal Circuit upholding a California federal court's findings that three of its patents were too abstract for patent protection....

