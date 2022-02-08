Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Spots 'Gap' In Cancer-Drug Suit Against Karyopharm

By Chris Villani (February 8, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- A First Circuit panel appeared receptive Tuesday to claims that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. executives gave an overly rosy assessment of negative drug trial results, but questioned whether investors could show the statements were intentional. 

During oral arguments, the appeals court weighed a pair of statements by Karyopharm higher-ups claiming the company's cancer-fighting drug, Selinexor, had demonstrated "a predictable and manageable tolerability profile" and touting the success of a so-called STORM study as a "significant step in establishing the efficacy and safety" of the drug.

The investors say claims that Selinexor caused only mild side effects were false. In fact, according to the suit, every...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!