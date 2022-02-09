Judge Prohibits DOJ From Giving Wells Fargo Docs To IRS

By Sarah Jarvis (February 9, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to disclose to the IRS certain documents that Wells Fargo designated as confidential in its $1.2 billion settlement from 2016 over mortgage fraud claims. The DOJ was obligated to destroy the Wells Fargo settlement documents at issue more than five years ago, a federal judge said. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman sided with Wells Fargo Bank NA in finding that the plain language of the protective order prohibits the DOJ from disclosing the documents at issue — two settlement letters...

