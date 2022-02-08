Former Contech Exec Can't Undo Bid-Rigging Conviction

By Rachel Scharf (February 8, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal judge said Tuesday that prosecutors brought enough evidence for a jury to convict a former Contech Engineered Solutions LLC executive of conspiring to rig bids for state transportation department contracts. U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan entered a written opinion explaining her reasons for twice denying Brent Brewbaker's motions for acquittal from the bench, first at the close of the government's case-in-chief in January and again when jurors returned a six-count guilty verdict Feb. 1. Following a weeklong trial, Brewbaker was convicted on two counts of conspiracy and four counts of fraud for his alleged part in a...

