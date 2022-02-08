NY High Court Again Mulls Legality Of Daily Fantasy Sports

By Zachary Zagger (February 8, 2022, 10:20 PM EST) -- New York's highest court on Tuesday held a second round of arguments on whether daily fantasy sports contests like those offered by DraftKings and FanDuel should be considered gambling or games of skill, keeping doubts alive over the future of such contests in the state even as it legalized and launched mobile sports betting. Senior Assistant Solicitor General Victor Paladino told the Court of Appeals that daily fantasy contests, or DFS, in which contestants compete by assembling rosters of athletes who score points based on their real-life performances over a short period of time, are different from sports betting in that...

