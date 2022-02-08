7th Circ. Upholds $54M Bartlit Beck Win Against Casino Mogul

By Lauren Berg (February 8, 2022, 10:31 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday upheld Bartlit Beck LLP's $54.6 million arbitration win in a fee dispute with casino billionaire Kazuo Okada, saying the mogul "took himself out of the race" when he decided not to participate in a hearing and so there was nothing unfair about proceeding without him. The three-judge panel found that the district court did not err in confirming Bartlit Beck's award, rejecting Okada's argument that, in looking at the issue of fundamental fairness, the lower court should have investigated whether the arbitration panel's decision was both reasonable and fair, rather than just looking at reasonableness, according...

