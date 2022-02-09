Commerzbank Settles RMBS Suit Against U.S. Bank

By Craig Clough (February 9, 2022, 4:41 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday dismissed Commerzbank AG's suit over U.S. Bank's stewardship of pre-crisis residential mortgage-backed securitization trusts after the parties reached a settlement. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote's order said the suit was dismissed without prejudice if an application to restore it is made by March 10, and dismissed with prejudice if no application is made by that date. The order came on the same day that the parties submitted a notice of the settlement to the court. "Pursuant to the terms of the binding term sheet, the parties anticipate entering a final settlement agreement by the...

