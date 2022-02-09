States Tell 11th Circ. Gov't Contradicted Self On Vax Mandate

By Daniel Wilson (February 9, 2022, 6:36 PM EST) -- Georgia and other states have urged the Eleventh Circuit to uphold an injunction against the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing the administration had previously said the federal government lacked the authority to issue such mandates before President Joe Biden's about-face. A district court had correctly found that the mandate effectively served as a public health regulation exceeding the scope of the Federal Property and Administrative Services Act, or Procurement Act, and its December injunction should be kept in place, Georgia argued in its brief Tuesday, on behalf of itself and six other states who have challenged the mandate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS