Ally Of Convicted Ex-Atty Aims To Duck Prison Over OneCoin

By Rachel Scharf (February 9, 2022, 12:58 PM EST) -- A Miami man asked a New York federal judge on Tuesday to sentence him to probation for what he described as a minor role in convicted ex-Locke Lord LLP partner Mark Scott's plot to launder proceeds from the $4 billion OneCoin cryptocurrency scam. David Pike, 62, is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 18 after pleading guilty to lying to banks about the source of funds Scott invested on behalf of fugitive Bulgarian "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova, who is accused of operating a Ponzi scheme to defraud worldwide investors in OneCoin. Pike said in a Tuesday sentencing memorandum that he is subject...

