'Varsity Blues' Theory Not Too Broad, 1st Circ. Judge Hints

By Chris Villani (February 9, 2022, 12:30 PM EST) -- A private equity executive ran into resistance Wednesday as he sought to convince the First Circuit that his guilty plea for paying to boost his son's college entrance exam score in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case would leave all bribery open to a federal wire fraud charge. Former TPG Capital executive William McGlashan Jr., shown here in March 2019, has argued that his guilty plea in the college admissions case would leave all bribery open to a federal wire fraud charge. (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The appeals court heard arguments by former TPG Capital executive William...

