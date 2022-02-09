NJ Justices Toss Turnpike Crash Suit After Theory Change

By Bill Wichert (February 9, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has tossed a motorcycle crash lawsuit against the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and its contractor, ruling Wednesday that a husband and wife failed to back up their new liability theory that an asphalt layer was not installed after having previously admitted that the work was done. The justices overturned a state appellate decision reviving the suit from Thomas J. and Julie Stewart against the Turnpike Authority and Earle Asphalt, saying evidence does not support the claim that the 2015 accident on the Garden State Parkway was due to a "height differential" in the road surface stemming...

