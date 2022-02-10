Ga. Inn Owners Escape Some Claims In Sex-Trafficking Suit

By Joyce Hanson (February 10, 2022, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed some claims in a pair of sex-trafficking suits against an Atlanta-area inn, nixing two accusers' state racketeering and federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act claims but allowing their negligence claims to proceed. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. in his Wednesday order dismissed the two anonymous accusers' federal victim trafficking and Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims. The judge said the plaintiffs going by the initials of A.B. and C.C. failed to allege a pattern of racketeering activity or show that the Stone Mountain Inn & Suites hotel knowingly participated in "a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS