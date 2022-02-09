Pornhub Can't Ditch Sex Trafficking Case Under Section 230

By Dorothy Atkins (February 9, 2022, 10:30 PM EST) -- An Alabama federal judge refused Wednesday to toss a proposed class action launched by child sex trafficking victims who accuse Pornhub of profiting from sexual abuse depicted in videos uploaded to its platform, rejecting the company's defense that Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act shields it from liability. In an 81-page order, U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler found that the lawsuit, which was brought by two anonymous women who say they were filmed as minors while being sexually abused, plausibly claims that Pornhub and its related entities are content providers of illegal child sexual abuse material, known as...

