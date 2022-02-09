Racehorse Trainers, Vet Can't Dump Doping Scheme Charges

By Lauren Berg (February 9, 2022, 6:59 PM EST) -- A veterinarian, horse trainers and a horse-product supplier cannot ditch charges accusing them of administering performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses and hiding the scheme from regulators, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying the indictment properly alleges victims of the fraud but told prosecutors to provide more details. In a 14-page order, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel denied a bid to dismiss by veterinarian Louis Grasso, supplier Donato Poliseno and trainers Conor Flynn, Richard Banca, Rene Allard and Thomas Guido, finding that the indictment properly alleges that the co-conspirators attempted to deceive federal and state drug and horseracing regulators, pharmacies...

