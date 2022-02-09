Tribe Can Pursue Class Arbitration In Gambling Supply Suit

By Christopher Cole (February 9, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- A Native American tribe that runs a casino resort in upstate New York can pursue class arbitration in its antitrust case against two suppliers of automatic card shufflers, an arbitrator has ruled. Mohawk Gaming Enterprises LLC, doing business as Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort, is suing Scientific Games Corp. and Bally Technologies Inc., which sell gambling equipment, on behalf of a putative class claiming that the suppliers monopolized the market for shuffling devices. The sole issue decided in the American Arbitration Association ruling Tuesday was whether the arbitration clause of a license and lease agreement that Mohawk signed for the gambling supplies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS