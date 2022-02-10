Rocket Co. Investor Says Inflated Promises Led To Stock Dip

By Gina Kim (February 10, 2022, 8:03 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Astra Space Inc. investors sued the California-based satellite launch company in New York federal court Wednesday, accusing it of making misleading statements that exaggerated its ability to launch rockets from anywhere in the world and allegedly inflated its stock price. In a 29-page complaint, Astra Space investor Lorraine A. Artery alleges that the company's stock price plunged after a report was released by market researcher Kerrisdale Capital on Dec. 29 during trading hours that details a host of problems plaguing the company from reaching its ambitious goals. Those issues include lack of funds and resources, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS