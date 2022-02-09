Starbucks Dodges Ex-Barista's Gender Affirmation Bias Suit

By Lauren Berg (February 9, 2022, 11:12 PM EST) -- A California appeals court Wednesday refused to revive a former Starbucks barista's bias lawsuit alleging she faced discrimination after she told her manager she was transgender, saying she hasn't shown she faced such intolerable working conditions that she had no choice but to quit. In order for Maddie Wade to claim she was forced to resign from Starbucks, she had to show that her working conditions were intolerable, but she hasn't done that, a three-judge panel with California's Fifth District Court of Appeal said, affirming a Fresno court's decision to grant summary judgment in Starbucks' favor. Wade only experienced alleged mistreatment...

