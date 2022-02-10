Banks Dodge Naked Shorting Claims But Not Spoofing Suit

By Dean Seal (February 10, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge is not letting the U.S. and Canadian securities arms of three major financial institutions shake a hedge fund's allegations that they engaged in spoofing, although she did dismiss claims that the firms used naked short selling to drive down a company's share price. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield ruled Wednesday that Harrington Global Opportunity Fund Ltd. fell short in alleging that the broker-dealer affiliates of TD Bank, UBS and other large banks manipulated the stock price of the former Concordia International Corp. by short selling shares that they never borrowed and failed to deliver....

