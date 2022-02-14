Alberta Co. Says Biden Canceled Keystone XL To Boost Image

By Jennifer Doherty (February 14, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- An arbitration request from a Canadian oil-marketing company over the U.S. cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, obtained by Law360 on Monday, alleges that the Biden administration flouted international law for popularity points with little concern for the environment. According to the Alberta Petroleum Marketing Commission, which is overseen by the province's Ministry of Energy, officials in both the Obama and Trump administrations had already established that the planned pipeline expansion from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, would not increase U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. But that did not stop President Joe Biden from revoking the presidential permit for the energy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS