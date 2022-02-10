Tribe Says Its Legislators Can't Be Deposed In Pipeline Suit

By Victoria McKenzie (February 10, 2022, 9:43 PM EST) -- A Wisconsin tribe says its council members are protected by legislative privilege and can't be deposed by the Enbridge Energy Co. in an ongoing lawsuit seeking to force the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline off its reservation. In an opposition brief filed Tuesday, the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians told Judge William M. Conley of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin that its legislators applied both federal and tribal law in denying water permits for Enbridge's proposed projects in an area known as the Bad River Meander. The tribe pointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS