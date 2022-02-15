Ill. Ticket Broker Gets 1½ Years For White Sox Ticket Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (February 15, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- An Illinois ticket broker convicted of buying steeply discounted White Sox tickets from the team's box office and undercutting the team by reselling the tickets below face value online got sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ordered the sentence, including two years of supervised release, about four months after a jury convicted Bruce Lee of 11 counts of wire fraud for buying unlawfully discounted tickets from former sellers James Costello and William O'Neil and then selling the tickets online on StubHub for below face value. "What this was was an organized bribery and theft scheme;...

