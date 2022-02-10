Travel Co. Urges 7th Circ. To Reverse $600K Class Notice Bill

By Lauraann Wood (February 10, 2022, 5:10 PM EST) -- A vacation booking company urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to reverse an order requiring it to pay $600,000 in additional notice costs after a lower court expanded an Illinois class to include consumers nationwide in litigation over allegedly unlawful robocalls. Consolidated World Travel Inc. told a three-judge panel during oral argument that the lower court's August order requiring it to foot such a daunting class notice bill is legally incorrect and constitutes an abuse of discretion that should be reversed. The company's counsel, John Pelzer of Greenspoon Marder LLP, argued the lower court erred because it failed to consider a...

